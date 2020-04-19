4 from Dharavi's Shahu Nagar police station test positive

4 from Dharavi's Shahu Nagar police station test positivePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:48 IST
Four constables from Shahu Nagar police station, which has jurisdiction over a large part of Dharavi, one of Mumbai's coronavirus hotspots, tested positive on Sunday, officials said. They have been admitted in an isolation centre in Dadar's Shivaji Park area, they added.
"All 70 personnel at Shahu Nagar police station were tested for the virus on April 16 and reports came in today. The four were posted as operator, duty in charge and meal special. Two reside in Mahim police colony while the rest are from Dharavi and Kalyan," an official said.
He said contract tracing was being done by health officials. The development was confirmed by Senior Inspector Vilas Gangawane of Shahu Nagar police station.
