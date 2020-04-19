Amravati: Samples of 4 test negative post COVID-19 treatment

Samples of four personsunder treatment in Amravati in Maharashtra for COVID-19 havetested negative and they would be discharged if the second setof samples confirm their infection-free status, CollectorShailesh Naval said on Sunday

All four are relatives of a COVID-19 patient who diedon April 2, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.