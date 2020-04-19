Dehradun Police arrest two people for smuggling drugs on pretext of supplying vegetables

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19: Dehradun Police on Sunday arrested two people, who were smuggling drugs on the pretext of supplying vegetables in Dehradun's Vikasnagar area. A total of 500 grams of illegal drugs were recovered from their possession, officials said.

Further investigation is underway. This comes at the backdrop of a nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus with only essential services still operating. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.