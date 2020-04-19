3,800 vehicles challaned in Ghaziabad for violating lockdown

As many as 3,800 vehicles were challaned and 117 impounded in Ghaziabad on Sunday for violating lockdown norms, an official said. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said Rs 80,000 has been collected by police after imposing challans or fines on 3,800 vehicles. Police here have launched a special one week drive to keep a check on lockdown violators, Naithani told PTI.

All the circle officers and SHOs have been instructed to continue this drive for a week, he said. No pillion riders will be permitted on two-wheelers, and in four-wheelers, only two people will be allowed, police added.

