Two overground workers of Jaish arrested in Shopian

Two overground workers of Jaish arrested in ShopianPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:25 IST
Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Security forces apprehended two overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said
A joint team of security forces led by police arrested the two overground workers of Jaish during vehicle checking at Wachi in Shopian, a police official said. The arrested duo have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Koka and Uzair Ahmad Dar, both residents of Zainpora area in the district. One pistol, and two hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the two OGWs, the official said He said a case under unlawful activities prevention act has been registered against them.
