Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW writes to Health Min seeking immediate inquiry into suicide attempt by AIIMS woman doctor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:22 IST
NCW writes to Health Min seeking immediate inquiry into suicide attempt by AIIMS woman doctor

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Union Health Ministry asking it to conduct an immediate inquiry into the alleged suicide attempt by a woman doctor at the AIIMS here apparently over caste and gender based discrimination and harassment. The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS had written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday about the administration's "inaction" on the alleged harassment of the resident doctor on the basis of caste and gender by the faculty at the premier hospital.

The female doctor attempted suicide on Friday, one of her colleagues at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here said. Taking cognisance of the matter, the National Commission for Women has written to Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for an immediate inquiry and details of the action-taken report to be sent at the earliest to the Commission.

The NCW, in a statement, said it was concerned over the matter and "requests that an inquiry shall be done in the alleged harassment, and action be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future". Further, measures should be taken to ensure safety and security of women staff and doctors in all AIIMS departments, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the countrys coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. In a weekly newsletter to the n...

Hope to make right choices: Alaya F on career plans post 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Actor Alaya F says she is fortunate to get varied offers after the success of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, and wants to pick a role that will help solidify her place in the industry. Alaya, who featured in the Nitin Kakkar directorial...

Over 100 people arrested, nothing communal in this, says Uddhav Thackeray on Palghar incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case. We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Cr...

Using saliva on ball is something that needs to be discussed, says Josh Hazelwood

It is something that needs to be discussed, said Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood when asked whether teams will use saliva on cricket ball after the world comes back to normal. The whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020