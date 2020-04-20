Rajasthan reports 40 more COVID-19 cases

40 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Rajasthan till afternoon, said the State Health Department on Monday. Earlier today, 17 people were confirmed of coronavirus.

"A total of 57 more COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths have been reported today in the state, of which 43 are from Jaipur, 6 from Jodhpur and 3 from Kota," said the Health Department. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,535. The state has also reported 25 deaths so far. (ANI)

