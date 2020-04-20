Left Menu
Lockdown: Assam pays Rs 2,000 to 86,000 people stranded outside

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:34 IST
The Assam government on Monday deposited Rs 2,000 each under a "special scheme" to the accounts of 86,000 people from the state, who are stranded across India due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Addressing a press conference here, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision to provide financial support to those stuck at different places was taken by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a review meeting on Sunday.

"This is the first instalment of financial support to the needy people from Assam who are stranded outside. The second instalment will be released before the lockdown is lifted," Sarma said. He, however, said the amount for the second tranche has not been decided yet.

"In the first phase, we identified 99,758 people eligible to get this assistance. The rest will get the money within the next few days," said Sarma, who is also the state's health and family welfare minister. He said the special scheme was launched through an IT-enabled system, and 4,29,851 people had contacted the state government officials via the central server in Guwahati.

"After final verification of the names and bank details, 99,758 persons were found to be eligible," he added. Sarma said this initiative has also helped create a database of the workers and labourers from Assam employed in other states, with Karnataka recording the largest number at 68,000.

"Now, when they arrive in Assam after the lockdown is lifted, we will be able to track them easily. Accordingly, the DCs and SPs will make arrangements for quarantine," the minister said. Sarma said the state government has already deposited Rs 25,000 each to families of 647 people from Assam, who are suffering from different ailments and undergoing treatment outside the state after getting stranded due to the curbs.

"We aim to provide this assistance to 725 patients currently outside the state," he said. The Assam government has already provided the first instalment of USD 1,000 each to 230 people from the state stuck abroad, out of the declared amount of USD 2,000, Sarma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

