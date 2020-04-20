Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man on way to purchase medicines in AP collapses and dies, family alleges he was beaten up

PTI | Vja | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:37 IST
Man on way to purchase medicines in AP collapses and dies, family alleges he was beaten up

Amaravati, Apr 20 (PTI): A 33-year old man collapsed and died after being questioned when he was on his way to buy medicines for his father during the lockdown in a town in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, police said even as his family alleged he was beaten up. As the incident angered the local people, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao placed the Sattenapalli Town sub-inspector R Ramesh Babu under suspension and ordered an inquiry. The victim, Sheik Ghouse, was a timber merchant and a cardiac patient.

As Ghouse was on his way to buy medicines in Sattenapalli town, the SI intercepted him at the check post and allegedly beat him up following which the former collapsed. Ghouse's cousin came rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby private hospital but he was pronounced dead by then.

While denying that the police thrashed Ghouse, the IGP said the person fainted and was profusely sweating when he was questioned about his movement during the lockdown. "He did not give a clear version. He fainted and there was a lot of sweating. His cousin came and shifted him to a private hospital. The doctor was not available and the staff tried first aid. But he died by then," Prabhakar Rao told reporters in Guntur.

However, in view of the allegations, prima facie they were placing the Sattenapalli Town SI Ramesh Babu under suspension, pending an inquiry, the IGP added. He said appropriate action would be taken against the guilty if there was any evidence of injuries (on the deceased).

The Revenue Divisional Officer, who was also the Sub- Divisional Magistrate, would conduct the inquest into the incident. "There are some aberrations and we are feeling sorry about it. We are sensitising and counseling our personnel to be polite towards people while questioning," Rao said.

Referring to allegations of police highhandedness on the public while enforcing the lockdown, the IGP said so far 10 inspectors and sub-inspectors in SPS Nellore and Guntur districts were issued "charge memos" while a head constable was suspended from service. "Sometimes due to circumstances, some things are happening. That's unfortunate. We will try to prevent such things as far as possible," Prabhakar Rao added.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand extends alcohol ban, health ministry says some measures could be eased

Thailand extended a nationwide ban on alcohol sales until April 30 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 2,792 on Monday, but the health ministry suggested some measures could soon be eased.The extension of the alcohol ban wi...

COVID-19: Army issues instructions for those rejoining from leave; personnel to be classified as Green, Yellow, Red

Days after starting special trains to meet the operational requirement on northern and eastern borders during COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Army has issued instructions for personnel rejoining from leave, temporary duty and courses. Broad m...

Significant achievement in war against economic fugitives: CBI on UK court's dismissal of Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition to India. PTI ABS RDMRDM

Significant achievement in war against economic fugitives CBI on UK courts dismissal of Vijay Mallyas plea against extradition to India. PTI ABS RDMRDM...

IT-BPM firms may continue work from home till May 3

Work from home is expected to continue for employees in the information technology-business process management industry for some more time as many states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have decided to continue with full lockdown without a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020