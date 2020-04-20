COVID-19: 4 inmates test positive in Indore central jail

Four inmates of the central jail in Indore in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 prisoners in the city to six, a senior official said on Monday. They were admitted in MY Hospital on April 17, Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre told PTI.

"They are in the 28-34 age group. The number of prisoners infected with coronavirus here is now six. All inmates who came in contact are being shifted to a temporary jail to be examined by medical staff," he said. Bhangre said the jail holds 2,220 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of 1,230.

"The prison barracks have been divided into seven zones and the municipal corporation has disinfected them. The inmates have been given masks," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

