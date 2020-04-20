Left Menu
53 journalists in Mumbai test positive for COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that 53 journalists in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:20 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that 53 journalists in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19. "53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19; All are under isolation. Samples of 171 journalists reporting from field, including Photographers, Video Journalists and Reporters, were collected. Most of the journalists with COVID-19 were asymptomatic," BMC said.

"Their samples were taken on Thursday and Friday last week. And their results came yesterday and today," it added. Maharastra is the worst-affected state in the country due to COVID-19, with a total of 4,204 cases, including 223 deaths so far. (ANI)

