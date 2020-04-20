Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded Bengal labourers in different districts to soon return home: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:24 IST
Stranded Bengal labourers in different districts to soon return home: Minister

The process to send home West Bengal labourers stranded in various districts due to the lockdown would start this week after a review meeting on the present COVID-19 situation, Labour Minister Purnendu Basu said on Monday. The state government had last week said it would allow such labourer to return to their respective districts on condition that they would be in quarantine at home for 14 days.

"A review of the coronavirus situation will be conducted very soon. During the meeting, we shall assess the ground-level situation in all the districts, and a separate roadmap would be created for areas that have been declared micro-spots. Then, we would start the process of sending home these labourers," Basu said. According to state government sources, thousands of labourers had left their homes in February for harvesting activities and were stranded due to the sudden nationwide lockdown.

"Special police vans would be arranged to ferry the labourers back to their native districts. Once they reach, medical screening would be conducted and if required, they would be taken to government quarantine centres or advised home quarantine for two weeks," an official said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said her government will provide assistance to labourers from West Bengal who are stuck in other states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

British insurers negotiating government trade credit backstop

British insurers are talking to the government about a backstop for trade credit insurance to support business supply chains hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an industry trade body said. States such as France, Germany and the Netherlands ar...

AFI to start online programme for top-notch Level 2 coaches

The Athletics Federation of India AFI has decided to conduct an advanced online education programme for the IAAF-certified Level 2 coaches in the country to utilise the free time amid the nation-wide COIVID-19 lockdown. As many as 93 out of...

Germany not out of woods on coronavirus, says Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged Germans to stay disciplined in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the country began easing some curbs, warning that there was a long way to go before claiming victoryWe stand at the beginning of th...

COVID-19 positive doctor, elderly man with coronavirus symptoms die in UP's Moradabad

The head of a government health centre in the district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, and a 72-year-old man suspected to have contracted coronavirus have died here, officials said on Monday. Both of them were at a quarantine centre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020