Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat reports 201 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1939

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:33 IST
Gujarat reports 201 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1939

Gujarat on Monday reported 201 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the number of the affected people in the state to 1939, a Health official said. Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 152 cases while Surat reported 27 and Vadodara 8, the official said.

"With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad city shot up to 1173. Majority of cases are being detected from coronavirus hotspot zones," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. While Aravalli district has reported 6 new cases, Kutch, Panchmahal and Rajkot each reported two cases, while one patient was found positive for coronavirus in Mahisagar.

PTI KA PD NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus puts missile showdown between Turkey and U.S. on hold

Turkeys plans to switch on its new Russian missile defence systems have been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but it does not intend to reverse a decision which has raised the threat of U.S. sanctions, a senior Turkish official said. Ten...

Fight against COVID-19 can be won through patience, self- confidence: J'khand guv

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the fight against novel coronavirus can be work through patience and self-confidence. She said some government offices have opened as per the Centres guidelines and appealed to the people to ...

UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16,509: ministry

A total of 16,509 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Britain have now died, health ministry figures showed Monday, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnightFigures are however always lower on a Monday due to reporting delays o...

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israels Channel 12 News reported on Monday.Officials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020