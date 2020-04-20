Gujarat reports 201 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1939

Gujarat on Monday reported 201 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the number of the affected people in the state to 1939, a Health official said. Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 152 cases while Surat reported 27 and Vadodara 8, the official said.

"With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad city shot up to 1173. Majority of cases are being detected from coronavirus hotspot zones," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. While Aravalli district has reported 6 new cases, Kutch, Panchmahal and Rajkot each reported two cases, while one patient was found positive for coronavirus in Mahisagar.

