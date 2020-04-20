Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhanbad DRM office closed after worker found corona positive

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:38 IST
Dhanbad DRM office closed after worker found corona positive

The Dhanbad district administration on Monday ordered closure of the Dhanbad Divisional Rail Managers office, two days after a trackman had tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said. Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar said the direction was given after the railway worker deployed at the DRM office tested positive for the virus on April 18.

The trackman had worked for some days before falling ill. The DC said, "The World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. To check its spread and maintaining health infrastructure, the DRM office has been closed with immediate effect under Section 3 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 till further orders.

The Dhanbad rail division comes under East Central Railway zone whose headquarter is in Hajipur, Bihar. ECR Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar confirmed shutting down of the Dhanbad DRM office on request of the district administration. He, however, said the division operation control room located in the same building is functioning.

Jharkhand has a total of 42 positive cases, including two deaths due to novel coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tennessee truck fire ruined N95 masks, medical gowns

A truckload of medical masks and protective surgical gowns were destroyed when a tractor-trailer caught fire on a highway in Tennessee, news outlets reported. First responders told WKRN-TV at the scene in Smith County Saturday that N95 mask...

COVID-19: HP has suffered Rs 410 cr revenue loss due to lockdown, says CM

Himachal Pradesh has borne a loss of Rs 410 crore in the last 30 days due to the lockdown clamped to contain the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. Talking to mediapersons here, the chief minister accompanied ...

Coronavirus puts missile showdown between Turkey and U.S. on hold

Turkeys plans to switch on its new Russian missile defence systems have been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but it does not intend to reverse a decision which has raised the threat of U.S. sanctions, a senior Turkish official said. Ten...

Fight against COVID-19 can be won through patience, self- confidence: J'khand guv

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the fight against novel coronavirus can be work through patience and self-confidence. She said some government offices have opened as per the Centres guidelines and appealed to the people to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020