Dhanbad DRM office closed after worker found corona positive

The Dhanbad district administration on Monday ordered closure of the Dhanbad Divisional Rail Managers office, two days after a trackman had tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said. Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar said the direction was given after the railway worker deployed at the DRM office tested positive for the virus on April 18.

The trackman had worked for some days before falling ill. The DC said, "The World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. To check its spread and maintaining health infrastructure, the DRM office has been closed with immediate effect under Section 3 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 till further orders.

The Dhanbad rail division comes under East Central Railway zone whose headquarter is in Hajipur, Bihar. ECR Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar confirmed shutting down of the Dhanbad DRM office on request of the district administration. He, however, said the division operation control room located in the same building is functioning.

Jharkhand has a total of 42 positive cases, including two deaths due to novel coronavirus..

