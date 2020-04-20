Left Menu
FIRs registered in Mathura over Facebook posts targeting Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:26 IST
Police have registered two separate FIRs over objectionable posts shared on Facebook targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, officials here said on Monday. One of them was lodged against Bhupendra Chaturvedi of Bengali Ghat area based on a complaint filed by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Mukesh Dhangar at Kotwali Mathura. The other was registered against Chaudhari Sanket Agrawal based on a complaint by advocate Umesh Sharma, president of Mahanagar Congress Committee, Mathura, the police said.

The posts hurt the feelings of numerous Congress workers and maligned the prestige of Rahul Gandhi, the complainants alleged. Cases were filed under provisions of the IT (Amendment) Act, 2008 and section 295 of IPC, the police said, adding that they were searching for both the accused.

