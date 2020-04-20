Left Menu
Man beaten up by cops for 'spitting' on them

In a viral video, the policemen were seen beating a man after he allegedly spat on the policemen in Kothrud area here on Sunday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:15 IST
A still from the video.. Image Credit: ANI

In a viral video, the policemen were seen beating a man after he allegedly spat on the policemen in Kothrud area here on Sunday. "The man, who spat at the cops, has been identified as Amit Kumar Verma. He had fled a shelter home. When the police caught him, he abused and spat on them," said Police Inspector Pratibha Joshi.

She added: "He was adamant on going home. He said -- 'I want to go back to Patna. Over here, I am not able to get any cigarettes or alcohol.' When he was dragged inside the shelter home by police and members of the public, he spat on them." Joshi further said that the accused further went to use derogatory language towards the policemen. "We repeatedly assured him that we would drop him off to his doorstep but he still went on a rampage of abuses."

When asked about whether the accused may be suffering from a psychological problem, she said that it may likely be the case. "It seems that is the case. We cannot even file an FIR against him nor can we arrest him or even send him back to Bihar," she said. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4,203 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra of which 507 patients have recovered and discharged while 223 fatalities have been reported, as of Monday. (ANI)

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

