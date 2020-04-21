Cab Sec asks civil servants to rededicate themselves to ethical, accountable governance

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Tuesday asked civil servants to rededicate themselves to ethical and accountable governance. In his message on the occasion of civil services day, he called upon all civil servants to remain engaged in a relentless battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"On the occasion of civil services day 2020, let us rededicate ourselves to ethical and accountable governance and be the agents for a successful march towards a new India," said Gauba, the country's top bureaucrat. Extending greetings to all colleagues on this occasion, he called upon them to "remain engaged in the relentless battle against COVID-19".

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers association in its message on the day said, "the vision of our founding fathers is echoing in civil servants leading #fightagainstcorona". "We rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation and humanity as #CoronaWarriors," the association tweeted.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officers association wished all on the occasion of civil services day. "We will continue our dedication to serve the nation and its citizens. We are here to help each other in the #fightagainstcorona," it tweeted.

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) association, in a tweet said, "Cheers to all the civil servants who are working hard to achieve the goals of our #constitution"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.