Visiting central team meets Rajasthan CM on coronavirus situation

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:47 IST
A visiting five-member team of the Central government held a video-conference with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday over the coronavirus situation in the state. The chief minister apprised them about the prevailing conditions and reiterated the state government's demand from the Centre to deal with the pandemic.

“A five-member team of the Central government has arrived here for 4-5 days to help the state. The chief minister held a video-conference with the officers and raised the state's issue before them,” Health Minister Raghu Sharam said. He said that Gehlot raised the issues of migrant labourers, demanded a relief package from the Centre to all the states, aid for reviving business and ensuring social security of people, among others.

He said the team will visit Ramganj area and SMS Hospital in Jaipur during their stay. “The state government is working in a transparent manner and providing information to the government of India. The team will see for itself that that Rajasthan has conducted maximum number of coronavirus tests in the country,” the health minister said.

He said the state government contained the spread of coronavirus in Bhilwara through a ruthless containment model, which was much-talked about across the country and globally. He said the state was making efforts to contain the spread of the disease in Jaipur's hotspot Ramganj.

“In Ramganj, we have designated clusters of areas after mapping and conducting random sampling. The situation is under control,” he said..

