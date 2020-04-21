Left Menu
Daimler India ties up with HPCL to serve stranded drivers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Daimler)

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a 100 percent subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Tuesday, said it has tied up with oil major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd to support stranded drivers engaged in transporting essential goods. The company said it also extended a two-month extension of vehicle warranty for all its BharatBenz truck and bus customers.

"Even during the lock-down some of our BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months," DICV, Managing Director, Satyakam Arya said. Arya who is also the DICV's CEO said, the company has tied up with HPCL to support stranded drivers.

"Drivers who are on the road can dial the toll-free number 1800-120-380380 and request basic support", he said. The company after collecting the requirements of the driver would pass it on to the nearest HPCL team to offer the necessary support.

BharatBenz vehicles with warranty contracts ending between March 15 and May 15 have an additional two month period. Daimler India has made an investment of more than Rs 5,500 crore.

It has a 440-acre manufacturing facility at neighboring Oragadam producing a range of trucks and buses for the domestic and overseas markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

