Lockdown: Resumption conditions tough, say Aurangabad units

Some 3,000 small scale unitsin Aurangabad in Maharashtra have adopted a "wait and watch"policy in connection with the government's announcement ofeasing of lockdown restrictions for the industrial sector, theMarathwada Association of Small Scale industries andAgriculture said on Tuesday

Conditions like taking the staff in buses, keepingthem in the premises after work hours and providing themcooked meals etc will be impossible to follow for small scaleunits, said MASSIA president Dyandeo Rajale

"Units with 10-15 staff will not be able to work inthese conditions. Over 3,000 units here are adopting a waitand watch policy, and are yet to apply for permission toresume operations," he added.

