Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maulana Azad's grandnephew urges PM to extend lockdown till Ramzan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:34 IST
Maulana Azad's grandnephew urges PM to extend lockdown till Ramzan

Maulana Azad National Urdu University VC Firoz Bakht Ahmed, who is also the grandnephew of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to extend the coronavirus lockdown for the entire month of Ramzan till May 24. "Care should be taken that the lockdown should not be lifted till May 24, the day when Ramzan month ends. If it is lifted on May 3, a time when corona will be ripening to its peak in India, overenthusiastic Muslims (as seen in the case of uncontrollable Tablighi Jamaat followers) will start crowding markets, holding iftar parties and prayer gathering, giving rise to corona clusters by disobeying the prime ministerial instruction," he said in his letter.

Ahmed has also apologized for the acts of violence or misbehavior allegedly by Muslims against healthcare workers across the country. "As a law-abiding Indian Muslim, I apologize on behalf of all those belonging to my community in quarantine in India, indulging in violence against doctors, nurses, health workers, police, safai karamcharis etc," he wrote.

"My head is hung in shame whenever I see highly condemned acts of spitting, misbehaving in vulgar manner with the hospital staff (especially nurses), running for the jugular of doctors, throwing urine bottles and not extending cooperation for treatment for coronavirus," Ahmed said. The country is in lockdown since March 25 due to the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

German football 'must repay trust': Bundesliga boss

The boss of the Bundesliga says the German league must repay the trust shown by Angela Merkels government if football returns, as expected on May 9, despite the coronavirus pandemic. It is our task to repay this trust, said Christian Seifer...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. existing home sales dive; prices still strong

U.S. home sales dropped by the most in nearly 4-12 years in March as extraordinary measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus brought buyer traffic to a virtual standstill, supporting analysts views that the economy contracted ...

Security threats, terrorism, climate key global challenges for India participants of UN dialogue

Participants in India for a global dialogue and survey initiated by the United Nations have listed security threats, terrorism and conflict, climate change and environment and equal access to basic services as the main global trends and cha...

Dubai wins tentative approval to delay its Expo 2020 to 2021

A world body on Tuesday tentatively approved Dubais request to move its Expo 2020 worlds fair to next year over the coronavirus pandemic. The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions executive committee said its member states will v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020