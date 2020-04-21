Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCI issues notice to Maha govt over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers, magazines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:40 IST
PCI issues notice to Maha govt over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers, magazines

The Press Council of India on Tuesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state, seeking an explanation and expressing concern over the issue. The Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to stop door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state. However, on Tuesday it revised its last week's guidelines and said the curb will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city, both COVID-19 hotspots.

Press Council of India (PCI) Chairman C K Prasad noted with concern the order of the Maharashtra government, a PCI statement said. It said the order did not adhere to the central government's directive issued on March 23 to Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs to ensure operational continuity of print media in view of the threat of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Press Council of India (PCI) had also advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. "Taking suo motu cognizance on the issue, the Chairman has issued a notice for comments to the Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra," the PCI statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

German football 'must repay trust': Bundesliga boss

The boss of the Bundesliga says the German league must repay the trust shown by Angela Merkels government if football returns, as expected on May 9, despite the coronavirus pandemic. It is our task to repay this trust, said Christian Seifer...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. existing home sales dive; prices still strong

U.S. home sales dropped by the most in nearly 4-12 years in March as extraordinary measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus brought buyer traffic to a virtual standstill, supporting analysts views that the economy contracted ...

Security threats, terrorism, climate key global challenges for India participants of UN dialogue

Participants in India for a global dialogue and survey initiated by the United Nations have listed security threats, terrorism and conflict, climate change and environment and equal access to basic services as the main global trends and cha...

Dubai wins tentative approval to delay its Expo 2020 to 2021

A world body on Tuesday tentatively approved Dubais request to move its Expo 2020 worlds fair to next year over the coronavirus pandemic. The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions executive committee said its member states will v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020