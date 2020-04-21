Rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in Haryana nearly 2 weeks: Health minister

The rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana was doubling is 13.15 days as against 7.5 days of the national average, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. He also said that the state has a recovery rate of 56.7 per cent.

"Doubling of #Covid-19 cases in Haryana is in 13.15 days as against 7.5 days in the country," Vij tweeted. He said six districts in the state have not reported any fresh case in two weeks, and added that Haryana was fast moving towards normalcy.

"With 56.7 per cent recovery rate against 16.38 per cent of all India rate of #coronavirus cases Haryana is moving fast towards normalcy," the health minister said. Meanwhile, four fresh cases surfaced in the state on Tuesday, taking the total to 255. Among the new cases, two were reported in Sonipat and one each from Gurugram and Faridabad.

The Union Health Ministry had on Monday said that the rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in the country was doubling in the last one week has slowed to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. "Death rate in Haryana is 0.79 per cent against 3.15 per cent of the country. Tests per million of population in Haryana are 548 against all India average of 304," Vij said. He added that though there was a long way to go before the battle against COVID-19 was won, "full credit goes to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, the police force and others who are working round-the-clock performing their duties in different roles".

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department, the state's tally of coronavirus cases includes 24 foreigners. The number of active cases stands at 106 and 147 patents have recovered, it said. Haryana has so far recorded two COVID-related deaths.

The worst affected district is Nuh with 57 cases, followed by Faridabad (43), Gurugram (37) and Palwal (34). As many as 14,562 samples have been tested so far, out of which 12,253 have come out negative. Reports of 2,068 samples are awaited.

Among the 24 foreign nationals who tested positive, 14 were Italian tourists and 13 of them were discharged later while one elderly woman in the group had passed away recently even though she had recovered from COVID-19. The other 10 foreign nationals found coronavirus positive are from countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin.

