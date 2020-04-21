Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur has no COVID-19 active case: CM

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:28 IST
Manipur has no COVID-19 active case: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said the state now has no COVID-19 active case as the second coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital after he tested negative for the deadly virus. The chief minister said though "we have no COVID-19 active case in the state now but people should keep vigil all the time." "We should keep vigil all the time and understand it is a long battle against the deadly disease," he said while speaking during COVID-19 distribution kits to the chief medical officers of different districts at the secretariat here.

The chief minister also stressed on extra vigil along Indo-Myanmar border areas and directed DGP LM Khaute to reinforce police checkpoints at various areas particularly those at Churachandpur district as it is vulnerable. He said: "there will be no excuse to anyone providing sub-standard medical items to paramedics and medical staffs and the front line warriors as it is a question of human life and if one gets affected, others will get affected as well." Manipur had two confirmed COVID-19 case but both the patients, a 23-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

The 65-year-old man was discharged from RIMS here on Tuesday after he tested negative for COVID-19 in consecutive tests..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-How does the NFL draft, the only live sports event on TV, work?

The National Football League draft, which started quietly in 1936, has evolved into one of the biggest days in American sport. The NFL is by far the most popular sports league in the United States and this year 255 players will be drafted i...

Gronk on reunion with Brady in Tampa: 'You never know'

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is not ruling out a return to the NFL or even a possible reunion with former quarterback Tom Brady, who is now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a video with Andy Cohen published Monday, Gronkowski was asked if there ...

NFL-Order for the first round of the NFL Draft

Order for the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday 1. Cincinnati Bengals2. Washington Redskins 3. Detroit Lions4. New York Giants 5. Miami Dolphins6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Carolina Panthers8. Arizona Cardinals 9. Jacksonville Jaguars1...

NFL-Five players expected to make up he top five picks of NFL Draft

Here are the players widely expected to be selected with the first five picks of the NFL Draft on Thursday JOE BURROW, QUARTERBACKThe nations most efficient passer led Louisiana State University to a national title in the 2019 season, durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020