Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Home Minister requests CBI to take custody of Wadhawans

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:24 IST
Maha Home Minister requests CBI to take custody of Wadhawans
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the state government has requested the CBI to take the custody of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who allegedly violated the lockdown norms and traveled to Mahabaleshwar earlier this month. After the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, reached Mahabaleshwar hill town, they were quarantined there by the Satara district administration.

In a Facebook address, Deshmukh said he has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the custody of Wadhawans after their quarantine period ends at 2 pm on Wednesday. Kapil Wadhawan, the 46-year-old chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), was arrested on January 27 this year by the Enforcement Directorate for his dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal, who died in 2013, and was booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was granted bail on February 21 by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Furloughed staff could work at supermarkets, says CA chief

Staff furloughed by Cricket Australia during the coronavirus shutdown could work at supermarkets as part of the boards efforts to find alternative employment for them, Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said on Wednesday. Roberts told Australian...

Iceland offers $420 million aid for firms and families hit by lockdown

Iceland will inject an additional 420 million into the economy with a package of measures to help smaller businesses and vulnerable groups recover from the coronavirus lockdown, the government said late on Tuesday. Jobseekers and low-income...

COVID-19 lockdown: 53,205 households provided free ration in last 4 days in Srinagar

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, 53,205 households have been provided free ration in the last four days in Srinagar, said District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday.In the last 4 days, we have covered 53205 Households for free ration ...

Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford to be tested on people this week

A potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialled on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. According to the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020