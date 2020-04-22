Left Menu
Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with 1,000 LPG distributors through video conferencing

The Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with over 1,000 LPG distributors from across the country through video conferencing on Tuesday evening.

22-04-2020
Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan. Image Credit: ANI

The Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with over 1,000 LPG distributors from across the country through video conferencing on Tuesday evening. While lauding their good work in ensuring doorstep delivery of LPG cylinders during the lockdown, he appealed to them to proactively reach out and maximise the delivery of three free LPG cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana announced for the poor.

Pradhan also complimented them for taking all necessary precautions, including sanitisation of LPG cylinders to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensuring the safety of the delivery boys and their consumers. He asked the distributors to continue making the delivery boys, and through them the consumers, aware of the importance of using face masks, AarogyaSetu app, cleaning hands and social distancing in defeating the pandemic.

He further said that the frontline warriors, i.e., the delivery boys have proved effective in the dissemination of this useful information among the consumers. He urged the distributors to continue with the good work in following the SOPs of social distancing, sanitisation and hygiene at the workplace to minimise the risk of infection.

He further urged them to be empathetic to the frontline LPG warriors and take all possible care of them. (ANI)

