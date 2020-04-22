Maharashtra Health Minister, IMCT visit quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Wednesday visited the quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp. A total of 180 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported till now from the Dharavi area in Mumbai, with several people under quarantine.
Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State with 5,218 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It has reported 251 deaths, the highest fatality rate among the states. (ANI)
