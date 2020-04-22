Left Menu
MP: Tiger found dead at Bandhavgarh reserve

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:15 IST
A tiger was found dead at a buffer zone in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Wednesday, an official said. A patrolling party found the big cat with injuries marks lying dead at Panpatha buffer range in the early hours of the day, reserve officiating deputy director Anil Shukla told PTI.

The circumstantial evidence suggested that the tiger, which was over 10 years old, may have died in a fight with another big cat, he said, denying any bullet injuries on the carcass. The carcass was disposed of, following post-mortem as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority's guidelines, Shukla said.

