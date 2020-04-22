Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team seeks presentation from Bengal govt on COVID-19 situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:36 IST
Central team seeks presentation from Bengal govt on COVID-19 situation

An inter ministerial central team, which is visiting Kolkata and its nearby districts, on Wednesday sought a detailed presentation from the West Bengal government on whether the level of testing in the state is adequate and enough oxygen and ICU beds and ventilators are available. In a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the head of the team Apurva Chandra also sought briefing on whether the testing facilities available in the state are being used in full and the protocol adopted for testing and the level at which conduct of a COVID-19 test is approved.

Chandra, an additional secretary in the central government, said since the state government has now decided to extend full cooperation to the team, a detailed presentation should be made by the (state) health department to it with special emphasis on these aspects. Whether the level of testing in the state is adequate, whether the testing facilities available in the state are being used in full, the protocol adopted for testing and the level at which conduct of a COVID test is approved and availability of safety equipment like PPE and mask and distribution to health professionals in COVID and non-COVID hospitals, he said about the aspects.

Presentation has been sought on the availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds, oxygen supplies and ventilators, the number of surveillance teams and the number of persons surveyed daily in hotspots and containment zones, the system of COVID care centres, COVID health centres, COVID health hospitals in four districts. The central team should also be briefed on the instances of COVID-19 in health professionals and protective measures in this regard for the health professionals and at the hospitals concerned, system of approval of cause of declaration of death for COVID-19 patients by a committee of doctors at state level, Chandra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back into a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.The pound is still above its mid-March lows, bu...

Abducted minor found in J-K's Reasi

Police on Wednesday found a girl who was allegedly kidnapped four days ago in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said. A complaint was lodged by the minors father that she had been kidnapped by one Shabir Ahmad, they said.An FIR w...

T1 move into LCK finals against top seed Gen.G

T1 dropped DragonX 3-1 on Wednesday to earn their way into the finals of the League Champions Korea 2020 spring playoffs. In Saturdays best-of-five final, T1 will meet regular-season champion Gen.G, which finished 14-4 and advanced straight...

Kerala govt to set up 28 fast track courts in 14 districts

The Keralagovernmenton Wednesdaydecided to set up 28 fast trackspecial courts in all the states 14 districts for speedytrial of rape and POSCO cases. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinetmeeting chaired by Chief Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020