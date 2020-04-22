Central team seeks presentation from Bengal govt on COVID-19 situation

An inter ministerial central team, which is visiting Kolkata and its nearby districts, on Wednesday sought a detailed presentation from the West Bengal government on whether the level of testing in the state is adequate and enough oxygen and ICU beds and ventilators are available. In a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the head of the team Apurva Chandra also sought briefing on whether the testing facilities available in the state are being used in full and the protocol adopted for testing and the level at which conduct of a COVID-19 test is approved.

Chandra, an additional secretary in the central government, said since the state government has now decided to extend full cooperation to the team, a detailed presentation should be made by the (state) health department to it with special emphasis on these aspects. Whether the level of testing in the state is adequate, whether the testing facilities available in the state are being used in full, the protocol adopted for testing and the level at which conduct of a COVID test is approved and availability of safety equipment like PPE and mask and distribution to health professionals in COVID and non-COVID hospitals, he said about the aspects.

Presentation has been sought on the availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds, oxygen supplies and ventilators, the number of surveillance teams and the number of persons surveyed daily in hotspots and containment zones, the system of COVID care centres, COVID health centres, COVID health hospitals in four districts. The central team should also be briefed on the instances of COVID-19 in health professionals and protective measures in this regard for the health professionals and at the hospitals concerned, system of approval of cause of declaration of death for COVID-19 patients by a committee of doctors at state level, Chandra said.

