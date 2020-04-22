Abducted minor found in J-K's Reasi

Police on Wednesday found a girl who was allegedly kidnapped four days ago in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said. A complaint was lodged by the minor’s father that she had been kidnapped by one Shabir Ahmad, they said.

An FIR was immediately registered and a police team found the girl after conducting a raid in Badder, the officials said. The suspect, who was with the girl, has been arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.