Abducted minor found in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:05 IST
Police on Wednesday found a girl who was allegedly kidnapped four days ago in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said. A complaint was lodged by the minor’s father that she had been kidnapped by one Shabir Ahmad, they said.

An FIR was immediately registered and a police team found the girl after conducting a raid in Badder, the officials said. The suspect, who was with the girl, has been arrested, they said.

