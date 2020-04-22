Left Menu
Pak pushing coronavirus infected militants into Kashmir: JK DGP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:25 IST
Pakistan is pushing militants infected with COVID-19 into Kashmir to spread the disease among the people of the valley, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday. “It is a matter of concern that Pakistan is pushing COVID-19 infected militants from across. "Till now, Pakistan had been supporting terrorists and now it is exporting coronavirus patients to infect people of Kashmir. This is something on which there is a need to take precaution," he told reporters in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district after reviewing security and measures taken in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

The DGP also attended a meeting chaired by R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, to review the security and the prevailing ground situation in the valley in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Referring to the recent terror attacks, Singh said when the entire world was making efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists were making all out attempts to disrupt the measures being taken to safeguard the lives of the people in J-K.

“Even during the present health crisis, our forces would continue to consolidate peace while maintaining good security and law and order grids. "Pakistan agencies are engaged in various activities at their launching pads in Pakistan and PoK to push in terrorists this side both from IB and LoC to further its nefarious designs of disturbing peace and normalcy and lives and livelihoods of the people without bothering about its own people who have become coronavirus victims," the DGP said. A recent report suggested that even the terrorists at their training centres and launching pads in Pakistan and PoK are suffering from coronavirus infection, Singh said..

