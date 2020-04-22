Left Menu
Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID, 71 ordered quarantine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:45 IST
A Delhi Police head constable attached with the Special Cell has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the authorities to order quarantine for 71 personnel, the force said on Wednesday

He was tested positive for the virus on Monday, they said. As a precautionary measure, 71 Special Cell personnel who came in contact with the Head Constable before April 10 have been directed to be in quarantine for 15 days, a senior police official said

So far, more than 13 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

