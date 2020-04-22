Minor Dalit girl raped in Amethi

A minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped here, police said on Wednesday

Circle Officer, Amethi, Piyush Kant Rai on Wednesday said, "In the police complaint lodged by the father of the 11-year-old girl, he said his daughter was raped on April 19 by a person hailing from Shitalaganj. A case under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act has been registered at Sangrampur police station"

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Rai said, and added that the accused will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

