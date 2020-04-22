Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor Dalit girl raped in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:19 IST
Minor Dalit girl raped in Amethi

A minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped here, police said on Wednesday

Circle Officer, Amethi, Piyush Kant Rai on Wednesday said, "In the police complaint lodged by the father of the 11-year-old girl, he said his daughter was raped on April 19 by a person hailing from Shitalaganj. A case under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act has been registered at Sangrampur police station"

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Rai said, and added that the accused will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he favors state bankruptcy over more federal aid

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday opened the door to allowing U.S. states to file for bankruptcy to deal with economic losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak that are punching big holes in their budgets.McConne...

Trump says states reopening safely, but New York's Cuomo warns against 'acting stupidly'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps by a handful of Republican-led U.S. states to reopen their economies, but New Yorks governor, wary of a potential fresh surge of coronavirus cases, cautioned that it was no time to act stu...

COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor urges Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday urged the Muslim community to pray at home during the month of Ramzan to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said. The governor held a video conference with Khadims of Ajmer Dargah and d...

Director-general defends WHO's response to virus

The head of the World Health Organization says the agency declared the outbreak of COVID-19 to be a global emergency early enough and that the pronouncement was made when there were fewer than 100 cases outside China, where the new coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020