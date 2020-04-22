Left Menu
Firing in Mahim area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:47 IST
A man opened fire in Mahim incentral Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the police said

Nobody was injured in the incident which took placeon Cadle Road near Mahim Police Station, an official said

The accused allegedly fired one round at a man who wasstanding in the gallery of his building, he said, addingfurther details were awaited.

