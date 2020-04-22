Firing in Mahim area

Firing in Mahim areaPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:47 IST
A man opened fire in Mahim incentral Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the police said
Nobody was injured in the incident which took placeon Cadle Road near Mahim Police Station, an official said
The accused allegedly fired one round at a man who wasstanding in the gallery of his building, he said, addingfurther details were awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.