PM thanks Facebook user for 'remembering' & sharing his poem

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:57 IST
A writer from Gujarat uploaded an old poem written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a social media platform on Wednesday, prompting the latter to thank him. Writer and columnist Kishor Makwana shared Modi's poem on his Facebook page.

Responding to it, Modi said in a tweet in Gujarati, "I had written this poem many years back. It depicts grandness and beauty of world." "I thank you for remembering this poem on the earth day," Modi further said. Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

