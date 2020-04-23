Two held for trying to sell sand boa snake in Karnataka

Two youths posing as employees of an online delivery platform were arrested here for allegedly trying to sell a sand boa snake, an endangered species, police said on Thursday. The duo, identified as Mohammad Rizwan and Azar Khan, procured and tried to sell the non-venomous snake under the cover of delivery persons of Dunzo, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said.

"While Dunzo is doing good job of door delivery of essentials during the lockdown, some misusing it & doing illegal things. CCB arrested two accused who under the cover of Dunzo delivery boys, procured and tried to sell two-headed snake (Sand Boa) prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act," Patil said in a statement. Sand Boa, covered under the Wildlife Protection Act, is used for medicinal purposes and it is believed to bring good fortune.PTI GMS PTI PTI

