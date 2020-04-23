Two killed in accident on J-K highway

Two persons were killed and another injured when a load carrier skidded off a highway and rolled down down a 400-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said

The vehicle was on its way to Chanderkot area from Banihal when the accident took place on Wednesday night

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Manoor Ahmed and 26-year-old Faryad Ahmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

