Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cong CMs blame Centre for not giving any financial assistance to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:38 IST
COVID-19: Cong CMs blame Centre for not giving any financial assistance to states

The chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states on Thursday hit out at the central government, saying how will the country win the battle against COVID-19 if no financial assistance is provided to them. The chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, demanded a financial package for the states to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said unless the central government comes forward to financially help states, "fight against COVID-19 will get weakened". "Unless there is a big financial package for states, how will normalcy return to the states post the lockdown," Gehlot said at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting through video conferencing.

"We emphasised on rapid testing but unfortunately the test kits have failed...There is an urgent need for centralised procurement of kits, ventilators, so that availability, quality and quantity can be assured," he added. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed that resources of Rs 4,400 crore of GST have not yet been released by the central government.

"In place of 1 lakh rapid testing kits, we have received only 10,000 China-made testing kits and their authenticity is yet to be tested," he said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said unless the Centre rises to the occasion and provides financial assistance to states, how will the fight against COVID-19 be won.

Baghel said there is a deep concern in the state over return of students and migrant workers stuck in other states. "There needs to be a policy by the central government for return of migrant workers and students. Unfortunately, the central government is silent on the issue," he said. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the Centre did not given any assistance to the state. "How will the state survive in times of crisis...We are not enemies but have to act, work together," he said at the CWC. Narayanasamy said the central government has not given them Rs 600 crore of GST and Rs 2,200 crore of the Finance Commission's share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-McCullum says T20 World Cup could be moved to early 2021

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum thinks this years Twenty20 World Cup is unlikely to go ahead as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could be moved to early 2021 with the Indian Premier League IPL taking the October-November...

Startup Réseau Goes LIVE With its AI Summit

Virtual AI Summit to take place on 24th and 30th April Top speakers from various countries expected to participate A fully online live-streamed event over 2 days will bring together over 50 speakers, across 23 sessions and 15-hours of L...

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law: Officials.

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law Officials....

Severe storms, tornado kill at least six in Oklahoma and Texas

Severe storms and a tornado swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, officials said on Thursday. Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a tornado touched down in Onal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020