Delhi Cong starts kitchen in party office to serve food to migrant workers amid lockdown

The Delhi unit of Congress opened "Congress ki Rasoi" on Thursday at the party office to serve cooked food to migrant labours who are stranded in Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi unit of Congress opened "Congress ki Rasoi" on Thursday at the party office to serve cooked food to migrant labours who are stranded in Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking to ANI, PCC president Anil Chaudhry said: "This is the 95th kitchen opened today at Party office. Besides this, on the directions of party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, 94 kitchens are already operating from day one of the lockdown."

"Earlier, we were giving dry ration to the needy people and now we are serving cooked food to 50 thousand people on a daily basis across Delhi through our kitchen, and we will continue to serve food till the lockdown," he said. The Central Government has extended the lockdown till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

