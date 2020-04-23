Left Menu
Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; total count 87

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:19 IST
Four persons on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Jajpur district, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 87, a senior official said. With these new patients Jajpur now has 12 COVID-19 cases, he said.

The four persons, including three women, had entered Odisha from neighbouring West Bengal in the recent past, the official said. Of the 87 cases reported in the state so far, 53 are active patients and 33 have recovered. One person, a 72-year- old man from Bhubaneswar, succumbed to the disease on April 6.

So far, Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, has reported the maximum number of cases at 46, followed by Jajpur at 12, Bhadrak at 11 and Balasore at eight..

