Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders lodge complaints against journalist Arnab Goswami in Rajasthan

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:46 IST
Cong leaders lodge complaints against journalist Arnab Goswami in Rajasthan

Two local Congress leaders have lodged police complaints in Rajasthan’s Bikaner and Hanumangarh districts against journalist Arnab Goswami , who is facing the ire of the party after his verbal attack on Sonia Gandhi One complaint was lodged at the Nayashahar police station in Bikaner district on Thursday morning and the other at the Hanumangarh Town police station in Hanumangarh district on Wednesday night, police said

“The complainant (in Bikaner) alleged that the journalist used derogatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi on a TV show. The case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” police said

The case was registered on a complaint by Yashpal Gehlot, who is a Congress functionary in Bikaner. Similar allegations of defamation and criminal intimidation were levelled in the FIR lodged in Hanumangarh Town police station by a former Hanumangarh district Congress chief Surendra Dadri. Goswami had questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s "silence" over the Palghar lynching incident, in his programme on Republic Bharat news channel. In Jaipur, two police complaints were also filed in separate police stations on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Here's how Chris Hemsworth, his wife 'unintentionally' stocked toilet paper

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth recently said that he and his wife Elsa Pataky didnt need to panic buy toilet paper because of a hilarious accident. According to ENews, the 36-year-old actor revealed the incident during Wednesdays at-home ...

Muzaffarnagar woman recovers from coronavirus infection

A COVID-19 patient from Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district recovered and tested negative for the virus, an official statement on Thursday said. The second test result of the patient, a woman from Sisoli village here, returned negative an...

50 crows, three dogs found dead in Poompuhar triggering panic

Amid the COVID-19 spread, a large number of crows and three dogs were found dead in and around Poompuhar area in Nagapattinam district on Thursday triggering panic among the local populace. On Thursday, carcasses of three dogs and that of 5...

HC grants interim bail to murder accused to take care of unwell minor daughter

The Delhi High Court has granted 14-day interim bail to a murder accused whose five-year-old daughter is suffering from uncontrolled fever due to severe blood infection and requires better medical attention in view of the prevailing coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020