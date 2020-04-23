Left Menu
104 new COVID-19 cases in Pune, three deaths

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:43 IST
As many as 104 new coronavirus patients were detected in Pune since previous night, taking the tally of cases in the district to 985, a health official said on Thursday. Three COVID-19 patients died during this period. The death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 63 in the district.

"In Pune municipal limits, 99 new cases were reported, four cases were added in the rural part of the district and one case was reported in Pimpri Chinchwad," the official said. PTI SPK KRK KRK

