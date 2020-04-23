Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work opportunities should be given to artists hit by lockdown: Rajasthan governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:05 IST
Work opportunities should be given to artists hit by lockdown: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday expressed concern over the financial condition of artists due to the COVID-19 lockdown and said the central and state governments should give them work opportunities. During a video conference with the members of the Western Zone Culture Centre, the governor said in these difficult times it is necessary to provide ration and financial assistance to artists, according to a statement.

He said efforts to protect artists from the adverse circumstances should be a priority. Mishra said small and medium artists were more affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and they should be registered and linked to the schemes of central and state governments.

The governor suggested that the Centre and Rajasthan government should start “Artist Samruddhi Yojana” for providing them work opportunities, the statement said. “Along with folk artists, financially weak classical artists, painters, sculptors, craftsmen should also be provided opportunities. A long-term plan should be made for them,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Mishra, appreciated Rajasthan government for introducing the Chief Minister's Folk Artist Incentive Scheme to protect the self-respect of artists in the state. Under the Western Region Cultural Center, there are about 12,000 artists registered from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

The officials of the Arts and Culture department of the central and state governments also attended the video conference, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry so...

Russia's lockdown surveillance measures need regulating, rights groups say

Expanding surveillance measures to police Russias coronavirus lockdown, including the use of facial recognition technology and collection of personal data, need regulating to ensure they are temporary and proportionate, two rights groups sa...

COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA

A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry s...

Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category

Facebook Inc has removed pseudoscience as an option for advertisers who want to target audiences, a category available until this week even as the worlds largest social media network vowed to curb misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020