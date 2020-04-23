Work opportunities should be given to artists hit by lockdown: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday expressed concern over the financial condition of artists due to the COVID-19 lockdown and said the central and state governments should give them work opportunities. During a video conference with the members of the Western Zone Culture Centre, the governor said in these difficult times it is necessary to provide ration and financial assistance to artists, according to a statement.

He said efforts to protect artists from the adverse circumstances should be a priority. Mishra said small and medium artists were more affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and they should be registered and linked to the schemes of central and state governments.

The governor suggested that the Centre and Rajasthan government should start “Artist Samruddhi Yojana” for providing them work opportunities, the statement said. “Along with folk artists, financially weak classical artists, painters, sculptors, craftsmen should also be provided opportunities. A long-term plan should be made for them,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Mishra, appreciated Rajasthan government for introducing the Chief Minister's Folk Artist Incentive Scheme to protect the self-respect of artists in the state. Under the Western Region Cultural Center, there are about 12,000 artists registered from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

The officials of the Arts and Culture department of the central and state governments also attended the video conference, the statement said..

