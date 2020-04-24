Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:38 IST
No of COVID-19 cases in MP rise to 1,771, death toll touches 85

With 184 more people testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,771, with hotspot Indore registering 84 new patients since Wednesday, health officials said. Five more deaths were reported during the period in the state, increasing the number of fatalities to 85. Out of five, three deaths were reported from Indore and two in Khargone, they said. Of 85 deaths in the state till Thursday, 55 were reported in Indore alone, officials said.

A patient in Rajgarh recovered fully so that district was removed from the list, they said. Indore recorded highest number of fresh cases at 84, followed by Ujjain 35, Bhopal 20 and Khargone 10, the official said.

The tally of total number of COVID-19 cases in Indore remains the highest at 1,029 followed by Bhopal 323, Ujjain 76 and Khargone 51, they said. Besides, the COVID-19 cases in Jabalpur have now climbed to 30, Dewas to 21, Khandwa 35, Sagar 5, Gwalior 4, Tikamgarh 2 and Hoshanagabad 26.

The total number of cases reported from Barwani are 24, Raisen 26, Morena 16, Vidisha 13, Ratlam 12, Mandsaur 8, Shajapur 6, four each in Sheopur and Chhindwara, three in Alirajpur, two in Shivpuri and one in Betul, the health bulletin said, adding no changes in figures were reported from these districts. Three patient hails from other states. Of 85 deaths in the state till Thursday, 55 were reported in Indore alone. Seven people each have died in Bhopal and Ujjain, six in Dewas, five in Khargone and one each in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa and Dhar.

So far, 203 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said. The health officials also said that 461 containment areas have been declared across the affected cities in the state.

As per the updated tally, there are 1,483 active cases in the state and 203 people have been discharged till date. The total number of people tested so far are 33,074..

