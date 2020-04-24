4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in Kerala

Kozhikode, Apr 24 (PTI): A four-month-old baby girl, whohad tested positive for COVID-19 and suffering from congenitalheart disease, died in a hospital here on Friday morning aftersuffering a cardiac arrest, officials said

The baby was admitted to the Medical College Hospital hereon Apr 21 with history of fever, cough, breathing difficultiesand seizure and the end came at 6 am, a medical bulletin said

She hailed from Payyanad at Manjeri in MalappuramDistrict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.