4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in Kerala

4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in KeralaPTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:30 IST
Kozhikode, Apr 24 (PTI): A four-month-old baby girl, whohad tested positive for COVID-19 and suffering from congenitalheart disease, died in a hospital here on Friday morning aftersuffering a cardiac arrest, officials said
The baby was admitted to the Medical College Hospital hereon Apr 21 with history of fever, cough, breathing difficultiesand seizure and the end came at 6 am, a medical bulletin said
She hailed from Payyanad at Manjeri in MalappuramDistrict.
