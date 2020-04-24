Mumbai: NGO provides vanity vans for cops on lockdown duty

After health workers, Mumbai's police personnel are the most overworked lot, as they have been manning the city's streets round the clock ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last month. Taking into consideration the problems faced by police personnel due to irregular access to restrooms and changing rooms, a city-based NGO has provided two vanity vans to the Mumbai police.

The organisation has provided the vans to Nirmal Nagar and Vile Parle police stations in the western suburbs, an official said. "Each vanity van has three rooms and a toilet, apart from a few other features. Policemen and women who are deployed on patrolling duties and nakabandi don't have regular access to restrooms. We hope that these vans provide some relief to them," activist Kunal Sarmarkar said.

The organisation plans to arrange for two more vans in the coming days, he added. "This is a good initiative. The vans will provide big relief to officials who are deployed for nakabandi, especially women personnel," a constable said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

