Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP constable quarantined after suspected of contracting COVID-19

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:18 IST
UP constable quarantined after suspected of contracting COVID-19

A constable involved in distribution of food packets to the needy here amid the lockdown has been quarantined after being suspected of contracting COVID-19

"The sample of constable deputed at police response vehicle (PRV) has been sent for test. He has been quarantined in the medical college on Thursday," Government Medical College, PRO, Puja Tripathi said on Friday

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aparna Gautam, said the constable was playing an active role in providing food packets and other necessary items to the needy.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Madrid stores close, city falls quiet in pandemic

Mannequins in store windows display yesterdays fashion, empty store shelves gather dust, cardboard, and sheets cover products that until recently were considered necessary for our well-being. Spains strict lockdown amid the coronavirus, whi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on worries over EU stimulus details, coronavirus drug

Global shares fell on Friday, spurred by delays to an agreement on divisive details of the European Unions stimulus package and doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19. MSCIs All Country World Index, which tracks...

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for 3 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for three weeks in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim President Sonia Gand...

Lesbian couple's custody case takes China into uncharted legal waters

A Chinese lesbian couples landmark court battle over the custody of their two children has stirred debate over LGBT rights and put a spotlight on a legal vacuum created by the absence of same-sex marriage law.Shanghai resident Zhang Peiyi s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020