3 deaths, 44 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

With 44 more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has crossed the 2,000 mark.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the Rajasthan Health Department, three more deaths were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 31.

With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

