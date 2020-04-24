Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azan may be carried out during Ramzan in accordance with NGT guidelines: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:49 IST
Azan may be carried out during Ramzan in accordance with NGT guidelines: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday said azan may be carried out in accordance with the National Green Tribunal guidelines and urged people to follow the lockdown norms during the holy fasting month of Ramzan beginning April 25. The police's appeal comes soon after a video surfaced on social media where two policemen were purportedly telling people that azan was not allowed during the lockdown as per Lieutenant Governor's order Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, clarified that there is no restriction on azan (call for prayer). "In lockdown, there is complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or at any other religious place," Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Police asked people to pray at home during Ramzan. "The pious month of Ramzan starts from 25.04.2020. While observing roza and prayers, we expect everyone to follow lockdown as per the guidelines," it tweeted.

"Azan may be carried out in accordance with NGT guidelines. It is requested that Namaz may be performed while staying indoors and have Sehri at home. All must stand united to fight Covid 19 pandemic and follow the guidelines," it added. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal shared the Delhi police's post on the microblogging site and wrote, "Observe Ramzan while following the lockdown guidelines". Tagging the video on his Twitter handle, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan asked if the LG had ordered the police to ban azan during Ramzan. The Okhla legislator said he talked to the Delhi Police commissioner and he is looking into the matter. "It is my request to LG Sahab to not hurt Delhi, we all want to live together," he added.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus can cause extra delirium, but "no catastrophe" in Belgian psychiatric hospital

From serving more fries to patients to engaging them in sewing face masks, Belgian psychiatric hospitals have carefully adapted their routine to comply with coronavirus restrictions.For the 200 patients in the care of Belgian psychiatrist P...

Some journalists stifled amid virus

The UN human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clamp down on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalistsMichelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for H...

Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years, WHO warns

One of the hard lessons the World Health Organization learned during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was this Other diseases can be forgotten and take a deadlier toll. The WHO is now warning that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan ...

Offer Ramzan prayers at home with your family: Mecca Masjid Superintendent

Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of Mecca Masjid of Hyderabad on Friday urged Muslim community to stay indoors and offer prayers from the confines of their houses during Ramzan.From tomorrow, holy Ramzan month is going to star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020