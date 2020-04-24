Azan may be carried out during Ramzan in accordance with NGT guidelines: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday said azan may be carried out in accordance with the National Green Tribunal guidelines and urged people to follow the lockdown norms during the holy fasting month of Ramzan beginning April 25. The police's appeal comes soon after a video surfaced on social media where two policemen were purportedly telling people that azan was not allowed during the lockdown as per Lieutenant Governor's order Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, clarified that there is no restriction on azan (call for prayer). "In lockdown, there is complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or at any other religious place," Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Police asked people to pray at home during Ramzan. "The pious month of Ramzan starts from 25.04.2020. While observing roza and prayers, we expect everyone to follow lockdown as per the guidelines," it tweeted.

"Azan may be carried out in accordance with NGT guidelines. It is requested that Namaz may be performed while staying indoors and have Sehri at home. All must stand united to fight Covid 19 pandemic and follow the guidelines," it added. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal shared the Delhi police's post on the microblogging site and wrote, "Observe Ramzan while following the lockdown guidelines". Tagging the video on his Twitter handle, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan asked if the LG had ordered the police to ban azan during Ramzan. The Okhla legislator said he talked to the Delhi Police commissioner and he is looking into the matter. "It is my request to LG Sahab to not hurt Delhi, we all want to live together," he added.