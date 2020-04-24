Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus, lovebirds await end of pandemic

PTI | Gurdaspur | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:04 IST
Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus, lovebirds await end of pandemic

In September, a young man from Punjab's Gurdaspur district reached out to a woman in Pakistan's Karachi city. Not sure how Hindu festivals were celebrated there, he asked her how was her Janmashtami. She explained and what started out of curiosity then soon turned into an innocent love.

They have regularly talked on Facebook since. In November, Amit Sharma, 30, proposed to Summan RantiLal, 28, who said “Yes”.

As their love story flourished, overcoming the tyranny of the borders, the coronavirus pandemic struck and the plans for their marriage, initially scheduled for June, now hanged by a thread. Amit knew pursuing a relationship with a Karachi girl would not be easy.

“I had to convince my family. The long distance had led to a kind of fear about whether this will be even possible. But Summan's relatives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Gurdaspur's Qadian guided us," Amit, a salesman at a private company, said. Summan is pursuing M.Phil from Karachi University and loves travelling,cooking and reading, he said.

“She had always told me that travelling is her hobby and she had visited many places but never travelled alone. Now she will have to travel a long distance for me.” Amit said. After the pandemic subsides, Amit’s family will send a sponsorship visa to Summan’s family, he said, adding his father Ramesh Sharma is eager to visit Pakistan. Summan's family too is waiting to serve the famous Karachi halwa.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus can cause extra delirium, but "no catastrophe" in Belgian psychiatric hospital

From serving more fries to patients to engaging them in sewing face masks, Belgian psychiatric hospitals have carefully adapted their routine to comply with coronavirus restrictions.For the 200 patients in the care of Belgian psychiatrist P...

Some journalists stifled amid virus

The UN human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clamp down on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalistsMichelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for H...

Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years, WHO warns

One of the hard lessons the World Health Organization learned during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was this Other diseases can be forgotten and take a deadlier toll. The WHO is now warning that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan ...

Offer Ramzan prayers at home with your family: Mecca Masjid Superintendent

Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent of Mecca Masjid of Hyderabad on Friday urged Muslim community to stay indoors and offer prayers from the confines of their houses during Ramzan.From tomorrow, holy Ramzan month is going to star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020